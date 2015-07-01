Keylor Navas wants to stay and fight for his job at Real Madrid,

Recent reports had indicated that the Costa Rican was disillusioned, and looking for a way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid president is known not be enthusiastic about Navas, and has long plotted to bring someone with a more Galactico calibre into the fold.

David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois are the two names, but they may have to wait until the summer. That said, the situation is going to get frisky for Navas before then.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Spain’s Number 2 behind De Gea, is set to join the Galacticos from Athletic Bilbao for €25 million, and he is already being talked up as Navas’ successor.

According to Marca, however, “Navas is insisting on the fact that his future is in God’s hands, and that he can’t change anything in a situation which he doesn’t control”.

The Costa Rican has got two Champions League medals, and would frankly play for just about anyone. He has been previously linked to Manchester United and PSG, among others.