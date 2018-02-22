Neapolitan lawyers call for Inter vs. Juventus to be replayed
02 May at 17:10Neapolitan lawyers Angelo and Sergio Pisani have launched an online petition asking for Saturday night’s match between Inter and Juventus to be replayed. A statement read:
“The refereeing offended the values of the sport and we will present a petition by thousands of supporters, not only those from Naples, to ask the federation to cancel the result and subsequently replay the match which was falsified by unjustifiable refereeing decisions.
“What happened at San Siro is unacceptable and must be firmly condemned. We ask the institutions to denounce what happened and ask for everyone to respect the rules against illegal conduct which can distort the league championship.
“Fans do not want money, they just want justice to be done and for the rules to be adhered to. We are prepared to mediate as long as there is a conciliation in rule and all matches are no longer characterised by inept refereeing decisions.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments