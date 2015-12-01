Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has claimed that Arsenal target Jakub Jankto is his heir and so is his teammate Antonin Barak.

Jankto, 21, has emerged as one of Udinese’s best players over the past seasons and has scored thrice this season, assisting four times. Barak, on the other hand, is 23 and has scored six times and has racked up a tally of two assists as well.

Nedved, in an interview with Lidovky.cz , has referred to Barak and Jankto as the heirs to his throne. The Juventus vice-president said: “For my heirs, you don’t have to look far. At Udinese, Barak and Jankto are doing very well. There is little pressure from a big club, but I congratulate them on their performances.”

It is said that Nedved’s club has made approaches for both the Czech Republic internationals and discussions have been going on with the Pozzo family as well. Udinese though, do not want to sell their prized assets either this month or in the summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)