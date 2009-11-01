Nedved explains why Juve should fear Tottenham and gives advice to Dybala
11 December at 15:40Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved released an interesting interview with Premium Sport on Monday afternoon, right after the Champions League draw. The Serie A champions have been drawn with Tottenham in the last 16 stage.
“I think it’s a normal draw. We’ve never met Tottenham in official competitions but this past summer we lost a friendly game. Let’s see what will happen in two months.”
“They are very solid with an amazing manager and a great potential up front. We must remain focused on ourselves and we’ll have many chances to qualify for the quarter finals. I’d love to play a Champions League final every year, regardless the result.”
“Dybala? It’s normal to have highs and lows. He knows he can trust the club, we are here to help him. The only thing I can tell him is to give everything in trainings and make sacrifices in his private life. This is the only way he can become a top player. Allegri is the same with every footballer, that’s how it works at Juventus. When Higuain was not fit he was benched too.”
“The best players always play here. In Naples we proved we can win if we work as a team.”
