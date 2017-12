Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved released an interesting interview with Premium Sport on Monday afternoon, right after the Champions League draw. The Serie A champions have been drawn with Tottenham in the last 16 stage.“I think it’s a normal draw. We’ve never met TottenhamLet’s see what will happen in two months.”“They are very solid with an amazing manager and a great potential up front.I’d love to play a Champions League final every year, regardless the result.”“Dybala? It’s normal to have highs and lows. He knows he can trust the club, we are here to help him. The only thing I can tell him is to give everything in trainings and make sacrifices in his private life. This is the only way he can become a top player. Allegri is the same with every footballer, that’s how it works at Juventus. When Higuain was not fit he was benched too.”“The best players always play here. In Naples we proved we can win if we work as a team.”