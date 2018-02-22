Juve, Nedved talks Real clash, taps Dybala to make history

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved spoke to Premium Sport shortly after the Champions League draw that will see Juventus face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.



The Czech 'Fury' focused on Paulo Dybala: "It will be up to him to make Juventus history. "They will be two good matches and we know we will meet the strongest, namely the ones who have won the last two Champions League titles", continued Nedved.



"They are good, they impressed me in Paris, but we will play at Juventus and we will give them a hard time. I do not think the team will suffer from what happened in Cardiff,now we start all over again.



It will be difficult as we have two disqualified players, but we also start from zero to zero. Would we want to we tackle them in a knock-out match or over two legs? Psychologically they are more accustomed to the knockout and at the Cardiff final we saw that, while over two stanzas we have a few more chances.



We are going through a good period: we wanted to get in these conditions at this point of the season, we are fine and we are firng on all cylinders. In this sense, the fact that they are already out of the league games will ensure that they can concentrate all their energy on the Champions League, but we are ready.



Dybala and Higuain? They are two important players, they are doing well for Juventus. Speaking of Dybala, I reiterate that it is up to him to make the history of Juventus and, if he wants, that of world football: lately I have seen him thriving and he is training very well."

