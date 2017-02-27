Neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona have made contact with Tottenham star
28 February at 21:53Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be interested in signing Tottenham star Harry Kane next summer. LaLiga pundit Guillem Balague, however, has told Sky Sport (via HITC) that neither LaLiga giants have made contact with the Englishman over a possible summer move in Spain.
“He [Kane] has not been approached by Barcelona or Real Madrid, not yet anyway. It doesn't mean, however, that at some point that he won't be”.
Real Madrid might be looking for a new top class striker as Alvaro Morata is said to be willing to leave the Santiago Bernabeu to get more game time somewhere far from his childhood club. Manchester City unhappy striker Sergio Aguero is also said to be on the Merengues’ watchlist with the Argentinian striker who would cost the LaLiga giants somewhere around € 70 million.
As for Barcelona, the presence of Luis Suarez means any striker that will join the Nou Camp may end up like Paco Alcacer who has been relegated to benching role since joining the J Stadium last summer.
