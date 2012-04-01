TV streaming giant Netflix will launch their behind the scenes documentary on Juventus on Friday.



The company has been granted access all areas to give fans a behind-the –scenes look at one Italy and European football’s most famous clubs.



The first three episodes will look at the compelling stories and larger-than-life characters of the club to date this season, before the final three episodes are streamed later in the year.



Federico Palomba, co-chief revenue officer of the club, explained that: ““It’s a source of pride that Juventus is the first football club to be the subject of a Netflix Original Docuseries.



Collaborations of this kind confirm our passion for innovation and being, in every sense, a sport entertainment brand. In this way, we are determined to reach Bianconeri fans across the world and millions of viewers who, thanks to this docuseries, can get to know Juventus from every angle.”



Ahead of the launch Netflix explained that: ““Fans and supporters worldwide... will feel closer than ever not only to the club that has won six straight league titles, but also to some of the greatest footballers, such as the legend Alessandro Del Piero, players like Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuaín, Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic, Daniele Rugani, the captain Gianluigi Buffon and the coach Massimiliano Allegri.”