Neville: De Gea is Man Utd’s only elite player

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes that goalkeeper David de Gea is currently the club’s only world-class player.



And Neville insists that the 27-year-old, who is being linked to a potential summer move to Real Madrid once more having almost signed for them in 2015, is the clear star of Jose Mourinho’s current squad despite the recent addition of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.



“De Gea’s the only world-class player Manchester United have got. You could maybe say Sanchez but not at Manchester United yet, even if he has been at a level for the last five or six years that you would say is world class.”



But De Gea’s the only player Manchester United have got at this moment in time that I would say has performed for the club at a world-class level. “The other player I would say that has done brilliantly well, whether you could say he’s world class or not, is Antonio Valencia over the last two or three years. He’s been outstanding,” Neville added.



“But to me De Gea is their stand-out player in terms of world standard at the club without a shadow of a doubt.”