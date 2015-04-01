‘New AC Milan signing is so good he could play for Real Madrid’

Former Napoli and Atalanta director of football Pierpaolo Marino has released an interview with Milannews.it to talk about the current Serie A campaign.



After a few years of Juventus’ dominion, AC Milan clubs, Roma and Napoli seem to have become genuine contenders for the Serie A title.



In his interview, Marino has focused his thoughts on AC Milan with the rossoneri who have made the most impressive campaign in Italy this summer.



The Serie A giants have signed 11 new players and the 12th could be on his way.

Marino believes the club must be praised for the signing of Franck Kessié, a former Chelsea and Roma target.



“It is hard to find such a good player nowadays”, Marino said.



“He is physically strong, he has quality with the ball at his feet and he can score goals. He is a young player and AC Milan have made an important investment. Kessié is a top player who could have also joined Barcelona or Real Madrid. He is really as good as that.”

