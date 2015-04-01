‘New AC Milan signing is so good he could play for Real Madrid’
24 August at 16:45Former Napoli and Atalanta director of football Pierpaolo Marino has released an interview with Milannews.it to talk about the current Serie A campaign.
After a few years of Juventus’ dominion, AC Milan clubs, Roma and Napoli seem to have become genuine contenders for the Serie A title.
In his interview, Marino has focused his thoughts on AC Milan with the rossoneri who have made the most impressive campaign in Italy this summer.
The Serie A giants have signed 11 new players and the 12th could be on his way.
Marino believes the club must be praised for the signing of Franck Kessié, a former Chelsea and Roma target.
“It is hard to find such a good player nowadays”, Marino said.
“He is physically strong, he has quality with the ball at his feet and he can score goals. He is a young player and AC Milan have made an important investment. Kessié is a top player who could have also joined Barcelona or Real Madrid. He is really as good as that.”
