New AC Milan signing to skip Europa League clash with foot injury
03 August at 18:05New AC Milan signing Andre Silva will skip tonight’s Europa League clash against Craiova due to a foot injury, Sky Italia reports.
The Portuguese star was supposed to start the game making his debut from the first minute with the Serie A giants.
His injury, however, means Patrick Cutrone will start tonight’s game at the San Siro where 60.000 fans are expected to attend the match from the stands.
Andre Silva has joined AC Milan in a € 32 million deal this summer but another striker could be joining the rossoneri before the end of the current transfer window.
Diego Costa and Nikola Kalinic are reported to be on top of the Serie A giants watching list.
Here you have the possible lineups for tonight’s Europa League clash.
MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Zapata, Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Niang. Coach: Montella
CRAIOVA (5-4-1): Calancea; Dimitrov, Spahja, Kelic, Briceag, Bancu; Gustavo, Rossi, Zlatinski, Mitrita; Baluta. Coach: Mangia.
