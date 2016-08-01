Faouzi Ghoulam will be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu not Stamford Bridge this summer. The 26-year-old is about to change his agent and this looks set to have a huge bearing on where he will be playing his football next season.

Reports in Algerian journal Le Buteur claim that Napoli full-backwill be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu not Stamford Bridge this summer. The 26-year-old is about to change his agent and this looks set to have a huge bearing on where he will be playing his football next season.

Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes is set to take over the business affairs of the Algerian international and it just so happens that he is also the representative of current Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane which is expected to tip the balance in the Spanish giants favour.



Chelsea have been courting the player since last summer and boss Antonio Conte wants to bring Ghoulam to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season along with his Napoli team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly. Now the pendulum seems to have swung back in favour of the Spaniards as Zidane looks to overhaul his back-line at the Santiago Bernabeu.