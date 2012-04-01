New Arsenal signing Aubameyang apologizes to BVB fans

SHOW GALLERY

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has issued a statement on his official instagram account after having secured his £56 million move to Arsenal to his former fans.



The transfer dragged out with BVB unwilling to wager on their asking price which prompted Aubameyang to put pressure on Dortmund resulting in him being removed from the squad. Now that everything has been resolved, the former AC Milan striker wrote a farewell message apologizing to his former fans.



"First of all sorry for everything that happened in the last month,’ he wrote. ‘But I wanted to change last summer, it did not work, but now it had to be. Maybe it was not the best way I chose, but everyone knows that Auba is crazy – and yes, I’m a crazy kid, hahahaha! I’ve made mistakes, but never with malice. I will never forget these four and a half years at Borussia Dortmund, because you all gave me the strength for the level I am now. Thanks to the whole BVB family, the fans, the club, the staff and of course my teammates! Your Auba17 !!!" Aubamenyang wrote.



Earlier BVB Director Michael Zorc released the following statement: "apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks we like to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at BVB for more than four years was a single success story. He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund at this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal."