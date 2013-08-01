Barcelona have a new candidate for Luis Enrique’s job: Phillip Cocu!

The PSV manager joins Max Allegri, Jorge Sampaoli, Ernesto Valverde and Leonardo Jardim, all seen as potential successors to the Champions League winner.

“It would be fantastic to Coach Barca,” the former Cule’

It’s been a few weeks since Luis Enrique announced his decision to resign as Barcelona Coach at the end of the season.

“I won’t be Barcelona’s Coach next season,” Enrique revealed after Barcelona’s humbling at the hands of PSG, “It’s a decision that I’ve carefully weighed and meditated.”

Cocu, the winner of two straight Eredivisie titles at PSV, played 205 Liga games for the Catalan side during his professional career, and has since gone on to lead PSV to a dominant record in Holland, his men winning over 65% of their games.

Max Allegri of Juventus has been linked to the job, too, but it increasingly looks like he will remain.