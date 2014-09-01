New Chelsea signing delivers message to former club
01 September at 12:53Danny Drinkwater has thanked the Leicester City supporters after he made the switch to Chelsea on Thursday for £35m, according to local outlet the Leiciester Mercury.
The midfielder sealed the move to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the transfer window, resulting in a mixed reception from Blues supporters.
But he has come out to thank the Foxes via social media.
“It’s been some journey... Championship, Premier League winners and Champions League quarter-finalists in the space of five years – thank you,” he wrote.
“To the players, staff and the fans... For the medals, the friends, the experiences and most importantly the memories.
“I started as a player at your club... and left as a fan! Good luck.”
Drinkwater’s former team-mate Kasper Schmeichel also took to social media to homage to his former teammate.
“We are losing one hell of a player, and more importantly one hell of a guy,” said Schmeichel on Twitter.
“All the best Drinky. Some great memories together.
