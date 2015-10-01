New Chelsea star ‘didn’t know’ he setted a new record for Italian football

New Chelsea star Davide Zappacosta is the man of the week at the Stamford Bridge as he netted his first goal with the Blues in his first appearance as a starter with the Premier League giants.



The former Torino star joined Chelsea in the deadline day for € 30 million and, apparently the Blues’ fans are already in love with him.



Thanks to his stunning goal against Qarabag, Zappacosta become the 100th Italian player to score in the Champions League but the 25-year-old admitted that he was not aware of the new record he has set.



‘I didn’t know that and that makes things even more amazing’, the Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport. ‘I hope I am not going to wake up tomorrow and find out that it was only a dream.’



‘It was the best night of my career, that’s for sure. First Champions League game of my career, first start with Chelsea and first goal as well. It was all perfect.’

