Ivan Perisic will sign a new deal at the club that will contain an anti-Manchester United clause, Italian sports journal

As reports claim that Inter Milan midfielderwill sign a new deal at the club that will contain an anti-Manchester United clause, Italian sports journal Tuttosport states that the 28-year-old is set to become one of the Nerazzurri’s highest paid players.

It’s understood that Perisic will receive a salary increase that will see him earn €4.7M net-per season and will make him the club’s second highest paid player after striker Mauro Icardi. Indeed, only the Argentine’s 450,000 a –year image rights and the fact that he will receive a further 10 per-cent increase should Inter qualify for next season’s Champions League, will keep him above Perisic in the salary stakes at the San Siro.

