Inter: Perisic release clause revealed as Man Utd target set to sign new deal
02 September at 15:45
As reports claim that Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic will sign a new deal at the club that will contain an anti-Manchester United clause, Italian sports journal Tuttosport states that the 28-year-old is set to become one of the Nerazzurri’s highest paid players.
It’s understood that Perisic will receive a salary increase that will see him earn €4.7M net-per season and will make him the club’s second highest paid player after striker Mauro Icardi. Indeed, only the Argentine’s 450,000 a –year image rights and the fact that he will receive a further 10 per-cent increase should Inter qualify for next season’s Champions League, will keep him above Perisic in the salary stakes at the San Siro.
Inter dug their heels in this summer as Manchester United pressed to take the Croatian international and ahead of what is expected to be more interest in January (despite Jose Mourinho stating United would not be bringing in any more players this season) Nerazzurri chiefs want Perisic tied down to a new agreement to ward off any new advances.
According to the Italian paper Inter will also add a € 70 million release clause in the player's contract. The nerazzurri wanted to sell Perisic for € 55 million last summer but the player's price-tag has now dramatically raisen.
