Inter has officially revealed their new Brazilian left-back Dalbert, who came from Nice. Here are the player’s early statements after joining the Nerazzurri. "I like the colors of the Nerazzurri shirt, I like everything about Inter. I'm fine here, I'm comfortable with my Brazilian teammates Miranda and Gabigol who are helping me with my language. My predecessors Roberto Carlos, Maxwell and Maicon? It’s a big responsibility. Now I admire Marcelo, but Roberto Carlos was my idol and remains in my heart. I hope to emulate him as well as Maicon and Maxwell, and remain in the memories of the fans, for me it would be a huge satisfaction.”

ON JERSEY NUMBER AND NEW CAPTAIN - I have chosen the shirt #29 because with this number I have spent the best time of my career. I very much like Icardi, he is a good captain and played a great game against Fiorentina. When the Nerazzurri called, I could not believe it and I was excited. Forza Inter!" Watch Dalbert video here.