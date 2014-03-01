New Inter signing on his new club 'It’d be a dream to debut at San Siro like Recoba’
New Nerazzurri player Matias Vecino responded to the questions of the Inter fans, who entertained some enquiries through the official channel of the Inter Channel:
ON RECOBA - "El Chino was one of Uruguay's greatest players, as a child I followed Inter also thanks to him. He had a really amazing foot. He called me right away when he knew of my arrival here, he was a great player and he is a very good person. It would be nice to start at Inter with a double as he did, but I play in another role..."
ON HIS ARRIVAL IN THE INTER - "It's the right time to come to a big team. I am in the most important years for a footballer's career. I've grown a lot since I've been in Italy and now I have to improve. I was very happy when I knew of Inter's interest and I hoped that the deal would end as soon as possible. There is little to think about when such a prestigious club contacts you."
Go to comments