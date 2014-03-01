New Nerazzurri player Matias Vecino responded to the questions of the Inter fans, who entertained some enquiries through the official channel of the Inter Channel:

ON RECOBA - "El Chino was one of Uruguay's greatest players, as a child I followed Inter also thanks to him. He had a really amazing foot. He called me right away when he knew of my arrival here, he was a great player and he is a very good person. It would be nice to start at Inter with a double as he did, but I play in another role..."

ON HIS ARRIVAL IN THE INTER - "It's the right time to come to a big team. I am in the most important years for a footballer's career. I've grown a lot since I've been in Italy and now I have to improve. I was very happy when I knew of Inter's interest and I hoped that the deal would end as soon as possible. There is little to think about when such a prestigious club contacts you."