The 2018 World Cup assignment to Russia and 2022 to Qatar returns to discussion. The US and Swiss authorities have already been investigating the matter for two years now, while it is today’s news that even the French have opened an inquiry into the situation. Le Monde reports that this is a preliminary survey focusing on the Transalpine exponents who played a prominent role in the next two World Cup editions. The accusation is that of corruption, association with crime and influence.

BLATTER AND PLATINI - Joseph Blatter, Former President of FIFA, has already been heard by the authorities as an informed witness on the facts on April 20. Next will be a call for Michel Platini, former President of UEFA, and for Jerome Valcke, formerly Secretary General of the International Federation. His lawyer has told Le Roi's that he had not been contacted yet. In 2015 Blatter and Platini were found guilty of corruption by the FIFA Ethics Committee due to two million Swiss francs paid to the former Juventus player in 2011 for positions held between 1999 and 2002.