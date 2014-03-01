New Juventus signing reveals what Buffon told him on his debut day

New Juventus signing Rodrigo Bentancur has talked to Sky Sport at the end of today’s training session. The Uruguay star had been linked with moves to Manchester United and AC Milan but he eventually decided to join the Old Lady instead.



The Uruguay starlet has revealed what Juventus legend Gigi Buffon told him on his debut day. Bentancur made his first appearance with Juventus last week-end when he entered the pitch in the second half of the Old Lady’s 4-2 win over Genoa.



“I was nervous in Genoa because I didn’t expect to play”, Bentancur admitted.



“I am happy at Juventus and I will try to make the most of every minute I will be given. Buffon is always nice and funny with me. When I entered the pitch in Genoa he told me that I should have been relaxed and that I had nothing to prove, he was very nice.”



“I like playing in a three-man midfield but I can also play with another player close to me. It’s the same thing for me and I have no problems, I’ll play where the manager tells me to.”

