New Liverpool signing to pay a hefty fine, the latest
23 March at 19:10Leipzig midfielder (and soon to be Liverpool player) Naby Keita will have to pay a 250 thousand euros fine for presenting two forged documents, this according to AS.com. The Leipzig court have asked him to pay 50 daily instalments of 5000 euros each for breaking the law. It seems like Naby Keita twice presented a false driver's license from his country of origin back in 2016-2017. This is a hefty fine as he will now have to pay for his actions. It is not the first time that a Bundesliga player has driver license problems with the law as Marco Reus had to pay 540 000 euros for driving without a license back in 2014.
Naby Keita has had a pretty strong season as he appeared in 32 overall games (for club and country) as he scored 9 goals and added 5 assists so far in 2017-18. He will soon join Liverpool as he will be one to look out for in the near future...
