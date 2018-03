Leipzig midfielder (and soon to be Liverpool player) Naby Keita will have to pay a 250 thousand euros fine for presenting two forged documents, this according to AS.com . The Leipzig court have asked him to pay 50 daily instalments of 5000 euros each for breaking the law. It seems like Naby Keita twice presented a false driver's license from his country of origin back in 2016-2017. This is a hefty fine as he will now have to pay for his actions. It is not the first time that a Bundesliga player has driver license problems with the law as Marco Reus had to pay 540 000 euros for driving without a license back in 2014.Naby Keita has had a pretty strong season as he appeared in 32 overall games (for club and country) as he scored 9 goals and added 5 assists so far in 2017-18. He will soon join Liverpool as he will be one to look out for in the near future...