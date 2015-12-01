It’s been quite a week in the history of AC Milan as last Thursday, Silvio Berlusconi handed over the reins to Chinese businessman Yonghong Li to end his 31-year association with the club. The new owner has wasted no time in identifying summer targets as he looks to return the Rossoneri to the top both domestically and in Europe.



After reports circulated that Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas had reached a verbal agreement to join the Italian giants next season, Calciomercato.com understands that the 29-year-old will become the first signing of the post Berlusconi era, if Milan are able to iron out a few rough edges that could threaten to scupper the deal.



Firstly, there is the player’s salary request; Fabregas is asking for a salary of around €4.5M plus bonus to make the switch to Italy. Then there is the transfer fee itself; Fabregas is currently contracted to the Premier League side until 2019 and his fee is valued at around €25M, which is far more that Milan want to pay. Now the club’s new CEO Marco Fassone, will have to try to thrash out a compromise with Chelsea to try to secure the deal.