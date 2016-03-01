New Newcastle signing makes a bold comparison regarding the club's size
04 September at 12:10Striker Joselu, has compared his new club Newcastle United to La Liga giants Real Madrid, while speaking to local outlet The Chronicle.
The forward made the move to the North East this summer window from Stoke City, as Toon boss Rafa Benitez bolstered his squad on a shoe string budget.
The Spaniard, when asked about the size of his new club said"Yes it reminds me of Madrid,"
“All the people in the street in Newcastle love their team too.
"They love it that we are in the Premier League.
"It’s a big club, big city, and a big stadium. We have the big players as well so we must do well.”
Newcastle, who convincingly beat West Ham 3-0 in their last Premier League encounter, face Swansea City this weekend, with the 27-year-old is calling on the team-mates to go gung-ho in search of three points.
"We know we need to work harder than teams like West Ham," he added.
"It’s good to win 3-0 before the international break means you can rest for a couple of days and enjoy.
“We need to come back and work hard for the next game at Swansea.”
