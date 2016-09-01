Vinicius Junior has reportedly rejected a move to join Manchester United in favour of one to join Barcelona. The 16-year-old has been dubbed the “New Neymar” but Spanish outlet

New Brazilian football sensationhas reportedly rejected a move to join Manchester United in favour of one to join Barcelona. The 16-year-old has been dubbed the “New Neymar” but Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that the Flamengo youngster prefers to join Neymar senior at the Camp Nou.

The portal states that the player has a contract at his current club until 2019 with a release clause of €30 million and that he’s been tracked by most of Europe’s heavyweight clubs after some scintillating performances back in his homeland.



Vinicius is adept at playing wide left or right and has scored a remarkable 17 goals in 18 appearances for Brazil’s Under-17 side, which is a record in a country that has produced its fair share of superstar players down the years.



Under current FIFA rules, the player will not be able to move to another continent until he is 18 and until then, clubs look set to begin queuing up to bring him to Europe.