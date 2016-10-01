New owner holds first AC Milan press conference as Fassone provides transfer updates

AC Milan new owner Han Li has held his first press conference today. The Chinese businessman did not reply to any question but has only read a statement in Chinese. New AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone also attended the press conference and was tasked with the job of replying to questions of reporters.



“We have a big responsibility because many fans around the world have big expectations”, Mr. Li said.



“Fassone will develop the future of the club, he was the best candidate for the role of CEO and to build our future. The managing of the club will be great with him in charge, we must be competitive again in every competition, every AC Milan fan must love this club. Forza Milan”, the Chinese entrepreneur added.



​Fassone has replied to questions concerning the future of big AC Milan players and personalities like Donnarumma and Montella.



“The contract extension of Donnarumma is one of our priorities. We want him to become a cornerstone of AC Milan. We must begin negotiations, it’s a priority that we want to deal with as soon as possible, just like we want to do with other players with contract expiring in 2018.”



“We back Montella and we want him to remain in charge of the team in the future. Mancini is one of the best managers I know but we have no doubts over Montella, he’s our manager now and he will be our manager in the future.”



“We want the 60-70% of the team to be completed by the beginning of the pre-season training camp. We have a good basis and interesting products of our academy. We want to create a company to develop some business in China and we want to double our revenues. Our short term target is to make return to the Champions League, on the long run we want to own our own stadium.”

