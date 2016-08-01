Kenny Miller on to his coaching staff at Ibrox. The 37-year-old frontman is out of contract at the end of the season and the Portuguese tactician, who was installed as the new boss last week, plans to radically shake-up his backroom staff ahead of next season.

Reports in The Scottish Sun claim that new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is keen on drafting current strikeron to his coaching staff at Ibrox. The 37-year-old frontman is out of contract at the end of the season and the Portuguese tactician, who was installed as the new boss last week, plans to radically shake-up his backroom staff ahead of next season.

With former Portugal Under-20 international Helder Baptista set to become Caixinha’s number two, Miller is seen as the perfect addition to coaching set-up at the Glasgow giants. Currently in his third spell at Ibrox, the former Scottish international has amassed over 200 appearances for Rangers whilst making over 60 appearances for his country.



On Wednesday it was revealed that Caixinha had axed goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart who had been at the club for ten years, replacing him with Jose Belman. The journal now believes that the new boss also wants to install a Scot onto his staff with Miller the front-runner followed by another Rangers legend, Barry Ferguson.