Incoming Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has his sights set on his first transfer target despite not being officially announced as the club's new manager. The Portuguese tactician, who has reportedly agreed terms to replace Mark Warburton, is expected at Parkhead on Saturday to see his new team in action in the Old Firm clash against Celtic.





Having been given permission to take the job from former employers Al-Ghafara, The Daily Record reports that Caixinha’s first signing in the summer is expected to be Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila who he had under his charge at his former club and who is actually his godson. The 24-year-old is currently on-loan at Al-Ghafara from Kuwaiti side Qadsia SC and will be available on a free-transfer at the end of the season.

The Ibrox club are still waiting to appoint a Director of Football after failing to land Southampton’s Ross Wilson. The new target is now thought to be Tottenham Hotspur’s Paul Mitchell.