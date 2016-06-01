New Real Madrid signing claims Messi and Neymar are his favourite footballers

New Real Madrid signing Alexsander Isak is set to join Real Madrid for € 10 million. Although the promising Swedish hit-man is considered of Europe’s most talented strikers, the Merengues have decided to invest a lot of money for a player who turned 17 last September.



The new Real Madrid striker has release an interview with Swedish media Fotbollskanalens podcast Lundh talking about his imminent arrival in Spain. His first words as a Real Madrid footballer, however, suggest that the promising striker may have joined the wrong club.



“I really like Messi of course and I like Neymar. Pogba is another footballer I really admire but there are also other players I like. When I was a child my idols were Henry, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo (the original one).”



“I love Spanish football, the Premier League is the most entertaining league because you never know who will win, but the best football is in Spain.”



pic credit: aftonbladet.se