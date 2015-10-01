New release clause of Inter, Chelsea target revealed
22 February at 14:30No secret that Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi is one of the hottest commodities in Europe. His performances have been stellar so far this season thanks to his 13 goals and four assists in 32 games in all competitions.
Juventus, Inter and Chelsea are said to be the most interested clubs in signing him although Fiorentina are palnning to offer him a contract extension with release clause.
According to various reports in Italy (via Internews.it), Bernardeschi’s new release clause will be in the region of € 70 million. The Italian starlet could become the second Fiorentina player to sign a contract with a release clause this season after that his teammate Nikola Kalinic put pen to paper on a new deal with a € 50 million release clause in January.
Bernardeschi’s new salary would be in the region of € 2 million-a-year. Fiorentina and Inter are not on good terms but the nerazzurri new owners Suning could offer a business partnership in China in order to tempt Fiorentina owners to sell their star.
