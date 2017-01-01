The new Calciomercato.com podcast is here and in Episode 1 we welcome ESPN’s transfer expert David Amoyal on to the show.



After a busy start to the January window, we discuss the big transfer stories involving players such as Atalanta’s highly-rated midfielder Franck Kessie, Roma defender Kostas Manolas and Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini. We also examine the fall-out from Chelsea frontman Diego Costa’s omission from this weekend’s Chelsea team that travels to the home of the champions to face Leicester City.



David also casts his expert eye over some of the moves that have impressed him so far, some that have not and others that may happen before the window closes in a few weeks’ time. A regular contributor to the Calciomercato.com website, David’s expert opinion is a must for fans who want to stay one step ahead this month. You can also follow him on twitter @DavidAmoyal.



Please click the link below to download Episode 1:





