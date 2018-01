New contract talks between Stefan De Vrij and Lazio have been put on hold again, reports in Italy claim The Dutchman was reported to be close to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants although his new deal would have expired in​Now, reports in Italy claim de Vrij’s contract extension is not a done deal. The player’s agents are reported to haveand for now the player won’t sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants.​Barcelona and Inter are reportedly interested inwho will see his contract expire at the end of the season.De Vrij’s signature on a new Lazio contract seemed only to be a matter of time, but this new twist gives Inter, Barcelona and Napoli a massive transfer boost.