New twist in De Vrij’s contract talks: Barcelona, Inter and Napoli interested
24 January at 11:45New contract talks between Stefan De Vrij and Lazio have been put on hold again, reports in Italy claim.
The Dutchman was reported to be close to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants although his new deal would have expired in 2018 and would have included a € 25 million release clause valid for both Serie A and foreign clubs.
Now, reports in Italy claim de Vrij’s contract extension is not a done deal. The player’s agents are reported to have changed their mind and for now the player won’t sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants.
Barcelona and Inter are reportedly interested in welcoming the player’s services and Napoli have also joined the race to sign the talented centre-back who will see his contract expire at the end of the season.
De Vrij’s signature on a new Lazio contract seemed only to be a matter of time, but this new twist gives Inter, Barcelona and Napoli a massive transfer boost.
