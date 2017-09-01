New twist in Roma’s search for Džeko replacement
23 January at 13:30In order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, Roma are being forced to sell several of their most important players this month. Indeed, Edin Džeko and Emerson Palmieri are set to join Chelsea, while Radja Nainggolan could yet team up with Fabio Cannavaro at Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.
Meanwhile, the Giallorossi’s search to find a replacement for the Bosnian striker has run into complications. According to La Nazione, they made a bid to sign Fiorentina’s Khouma Babacar on loan with obligation to buy but the Viola are opposed to the idea of losing him without having a replacement lined up.
Therefore, the two clubs have begun looking at the possibility of doing a swap deal which would see Grégoire Defrel move to Tuscany in an exchange of loans. Negotiations are still at an early stage and a deal is far from being done, but it is certainly a possibility.
(La Nazione)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments