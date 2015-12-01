Calciomercato.com’s English page has grown extensively over the past 12 months and we are now looking to recruit two new writers for our news team.



The right candidates will have a good understanding of Italian and be confident in translating text into English. They will also have an excellent grasp of English and be able to construct interesting and concise articles between 75-150 words. Experience in football news writing and a successful track record in sourcing articles would be an advantage but not essential as full training would be given.



One position is for 25 hours per-week whereas the other is for 18 hours. The right people must also be prepared to work at least one day at the weekend and be able to commit to working evening shifts where necessary.



The successful applicants will undergo a month’s unpaid trial before joining the payroll alongside the other writers in the newsroom.

If you feel you have what it takes to join our team, please forward your CV in the first instance to: english@calciomercato.com