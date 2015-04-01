Former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci talked to Mediaset Premium about the Europa League game that Milan will play against Craiova at San Siro. "There's so much excitement, now I want to enjoy it and help my comrades go to the next round."

Bonucci, along with new arrival Lucas Biglia, was not in the squad list for the UEFA playoff schedule, and can not represent the new Milan yet. His teammates enter the second leg of the playoff against Romanian side Craiova with a one goal advantage, as they hope to move on into the latter stages of the tournament.