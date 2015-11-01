Andrea Conti is a currently a train running with no stops. Milan's new right-back, who came this summer from Atalanta at only 23 years of age, spoke in an interview with Corriere dello Sport. "Being here is the crown of a dream. I wanted Milan, the first and for me the only team I wanted. A great opportunity from a big club, and when they called it honored me. I wanted to be in Milan more than anybody.”

ON HIS TRANSFER - In recent years it has not been Milan of the past, but for me it was crucial to be the protagonist of such an important project, to bring this club back to the top of the football. For me it is a great challenge, more unique than rare, an opportunity that does not happen much. Milan is the dream of every child.”

ON HIS ROLE - "In my role I have always admired Dani Alves and Sergio Ramos when he was playing wide, and I was inspired by the fact that I was closer in reality to De Sciglio and Darmian, and I always followed them with great care.”