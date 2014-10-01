Newcastle dream of signing an Arsenal player, the latest

Alexis Sanchez' future has been a very hot topic point for some time now. The Chilean International has an expiring contract with Arsenal as he is set to become a free-agent in 2018. The Gunners tried to renew his deal this past summer but failed to do so. Even so, they still decided to keep him even if they knew that they were maybe going to lose him for not much in 2018. PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are a few clubs who have expressed interest in Sanchez but they aren't the only ones.



Shay Given spoke to the Newcastle Chronicle as he said that his former club Newcastle should try and sign the Arsenal forward. Let's not forget that the Magpies are currently in the process of changing owners as this would certainly cause a lot of chatter indeed...



Sanchez appeared in 13 games for Wenger's club this season as he scored 5 goals and added 2 assists on the season.