Newcastle - Man Utd: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Newcastle have won two of their last 28 Premier League games against Man Utd (D7 L19), failing to win any of their last six (D2 L4).

• Manchester United have won nine of their last 13 Premier League matches against the Newcastle United at St. James’ Park (D3 L1), losing only in January 2012, a 3-0 defeat.

• Newcastle have conceded more Premier League goals against Man Utd than they have vs any other club (92) and only lost as many games against Arsenal (26).

• Meanwhile, Manchester United have won more away Premier League games at St. James’ Park than any other club (12).

• The Magpies are winless in eight Premier League home games (D3 L5) – only once have they had a longer such run in the competition (9, ending in August 1999).

• The Red Devils lost their last away league match (0-2 vs Spurs) and face losing consecutive away league games for the second time in 2017-18 – Jose Mourinho has never lost back-to-back away games twice in the same league season at any of his previous clubs.

• This will be Newcastle’s 200th Premier League game played on a Sunday – only Tottenham (79), Liverpool and Everton (72 each) have lost more than Newcastle on this day of the week (70).

• Only against Alex Ferguson (8) has Rafael Benitez lost more times against a single manager in the Premier League than he has vs Jose Mourinho (6 – level with Arsene Wenger).

• Jose Mourinho has never won a Premier League match at St. James’ Park (P6 W0 D3 L3) and has managed more away league games at Newcastle without winning than at any other club in his managerial career; although he has won two League Cup matches there, in November 2004 and December 2006.

• Romelu Lukaku has averaged a goal or assist every 65 minutes against Newcastle United in the Premier League (six goals, four assists in 651 minutes).

• Newcastle are the only Premier League side that Alexis Sanchez has faced more than twice without scoring against (four games), although he assisted twice against them in December 2014.