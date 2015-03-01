Newly promoted Newcastle United could be the club to offer out of favour Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge a Premier League lifeline. The 27-year-old England frontman is searching for a new employer this summer after being frozen out at Anfield by German boss Jurgen Klopp.





Former Sunderland player Micky Gray has told talkSPORT that he believes a move to St James’s Park would be a perfect one for Sturridge to revitalise his career heading into World Cup year. He explained that; “Newcastle would snap your hands off right now for somebody like Daniel Sturridge, "He is a goalscorer who is going to get you 15, 20 goals a season.”

"They might only get 25 to 30 games out of him at a push but those 15, 20 goals will keep you in the Premier League for another season. They should absolutely go and get him.”



Sturridge’s last goal for the Anfield club was back in January in a fourth round FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. West Ham United have also been linked with a move for his services.