Newcastle target drops Chelsea exit hint

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has failed to live up to expectations this season as he could only play 792 minutes in all competitions so far this season. The Belgium International, however, has managed 11 goals in that time with a stunning minute-per-goal ratio of 72 minute.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has usually started Diego Costa this season with the Spaniard who has provided 22 goals for Chelsea this season.



​With the former Atletico Madrid star who has revealed that he will only leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid in the summer, there should not be more game time for Batshuayi next season and that’s why the Premier League champions are considering selling him on loan.



​Newly promoted Premier League club Newcastle are being linked with a summer move for the former Marseille starlet and Batshuayi has confirmed that he’s open to leave Chelsea on loan in the summer.



“I’m a player and I’ll go wherever Chelsea sends me. Honestly, I’m not trying to think too much about my future”, Batshuayi told Belgian paper Het Nieuwsblad