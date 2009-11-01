Report: Newcastle target Sturridge agrees to join Inter, but...
29 January at 14:30Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that while Daniel Sturridge can join Inter Milan this season, it can only happen after Eder moves to Crystal Palace from the San Siro based side.
Sturridge has been bothered by injuries this season as well and has missed a lot of Liverpool games due to his injury problems. The Englishman has made only five starts in the Premier League this season, but the last time he played was back in early December in a Champions League game against Spartak Moscow.
While Sky report that Newcastle United have enquired about Sturridge, Gazzetta say that the striker can be an Inter Milan player this month itself but the move can only go through if Crystal Palace end up signing Eder.
Interest in Eder from Palace has been reported in the media a lot this month and it seems as if talks have already been held between both the parties. Sturridge though, is in need of more match-time to stand any chance of playing the World Cup next year. And to be a regular, he would need Eder to head out. The deal for Sturridge is already agreed but can't go through until the Italian international is offloaded to make room for the Englishman.
