Newcastle United confirm signing of Joselu
16 August at 14:40Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of striker Joselu from Stoke City for a fee thought to be £5m.
The Spaniard has signed a three-year-deal with the Magpies and becomes the club’s first forward signing this summer window, as the North East side look to flesh out their attacking options for the new season.
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez makes it a hat-trick of Spanish signings, with Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino also joining the club.
