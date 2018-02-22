Newspaper in row after saying Salah looks like a ‘terrorist’

An Egyptian columnist has ignited a firestorm on social media by calling on Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah to shave his beard, saying he looks like a "terrorist."



In an article published Sunday by the state-run newspaper Al-Ahram, Salah Montaser said Salah should shave his beard as it "puts him in one basket with extremists ... and terrorists." Fans criticised the article on social media, saying facial hair is a personal choice and that people shouldn't be judged on their appearance.



Salah is the Premier League's joint-top scorer along with Tottenham's Harry Kane, with both strikers sitting on 24 goals this season.



Prior to moving to Liverpool, Salah starred on the right side of Roma’s attack for three seasons. He got his big break at Fiorentina, which is where he spent a loan spell after his disappointing time with Chelsea.



He is a huge celebrity in his native Egypt and last October scored the goals that secured World Cup qualification for the first since 1990.

