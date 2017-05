Barcelona have chosen their next manager, according to reports in Spain. Mundo Deportivo claims the blaugrana have chosento replace Luis Enrique. The LaLiga giants are set to announce the appointment of Valverde on the 29of May, two days after the Copa del Rey final that Barcelona will play against Alaves.Valverde will sign afor one more season.The 53-year-old was appointed as Athetic Bilbao boss in 2013. Two years later he won a Spanish Super Cup at expenses of the blaugrana. In 2015 heValverde is a former Barcelona player given that he had been wearing the blaugrana shirt from 1998 to 1990.and won’t be part of Barcelona’s new technical staff.. It is reported that Valverde will be presented to the press next week.