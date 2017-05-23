Next Barcelona manager revealed, announcement imminent
23 May at 15:05Barcelona have chosen their next manager, according to reports in Spain. Mundo Deportivo claims the blaugrana have chosen Ernesto Valverde to replace Luis Enrique. The LaLiga giants are set to announce the appointment of Valverde on the 29th of May, two days after the Copa del Rey final that Barcelona will play against Alaves.
Valverde will sign a two-year deal with an option to extend his stay at the club for one more season.
The 53-year-old was appointed as Athetic Bilbao boss in 2013. Two years later he won a Spanish Super Cup at expenses of the blaugrana. In 2015 he had also reached the Copa del Rey final which Athetic Bilbao lost against Barcelona.
Valverde is a former Barcelona player given that he had been wearing the blaugrana shirt from 1998 to 1990. Valverde has imposed Barcelona to hire Eusebio Sacristan as his assistant coach which means Juan Carlos Unzué will step down and won’t be part of Barcelona’s new technical staff. Unzué was one of the possible candidates to replace Luis Enrique. It is reported that Valverde will be presented to the press next week.
