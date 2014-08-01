Next Cristiano Ronaldo? Watch the skills of new AC Milan signing

AC Milan have completed the signing of Tiago Dias, 19. The Portuguese starlet thrived in the academies of Sporting CP and Benfica and will be playing for the rossoneri Primavera team next season. AC Milan have already announced the signing of the talented Portuguese winger who has widely shown his skills around Europe playing with the youth teams of Portugal, Sporting CP and Benfica. The 19-year-old has one goal and in seven appearances with the U 19 Portuguese squad and is regarded as one of the best prospects in Europe so much so he is being linked with becoming the next Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch his skills in the video below. Tiago Dias’ moves are very similar to Cristiano’s: will he be the next big thing at AC Milan?





