Next De Gea? Best reactions to Mourinho playing as goalkeeper in charity game

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho put on his football boots to play for Alan Shearer’s team in yesterday’s benefit match to raise funds for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The Portuguses tactician was part of a squad that also contained former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp and ex England goalkeeper David James. The Special One played part of the game as a goalkeeper and Calciomercato.com has selected the best Twitter reactions to the Special One playing as a goalkeeper. Somebody has even asked: is he the next De Gea?

