Next Italian FA President: Costacurta stocks rise

According to the latest reports, it seems likely that a former footballer will be the next president of the FIGC. That said, surprisingly, the frontrunner is not Damiano Tommasi who previously nominated himself on behalf of the Associazone Calciatori.



Indeed, Tuttosport states that former AC Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Costacurta is receiving a lot of support and could be the surprise winner of the election.



He has a tremendous amount of experience in the football world and has a very solid grasp of English. He is admired for his balanced outlook and many believe he is the right man to lead Italian football governance into a new era.



The aforementioned Tommasi had this to say on Costacurta’s candidacy: “If we could agree on a unifying name, outside the current federal council, then I would be the first to go along with this.”



Sunday 14 January is the final date for candidates to present themselves, before elections take place on the 29th of the month.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)