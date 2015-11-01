Next Juventus star dedicates goal to injured AC Milan ace

Juventus completed the signing of Mattia Caldara this past January. The Old Lady sealed the player’s transfer for € 15 million plus € 10 million in add-ons but, as of today, the signing of the talented centre-back is one of the biggest bargains of Italian football.



Caldara, however, will remain out on loan at Atalanta until the end of the current campaign.



​Caldara was the second best Serie A goal scorer last season after Andrea Conti. The latter joined AC Milan for € 25 million in the summer but his adventure at the San Siro did not start well as he picked up a knee injury that will force him out of the pitch for the next six months.



Yesterday night Caldara netted his first goal of the season and dedicated it to Conti with a special t-shirt he showed to the cheering crowd of the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

Check out Caldara’s goal and celebration in the video below.

