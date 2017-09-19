Next Pogba? Barcelona and Juve eye ‘bargain’ transfer of Man Utd wonderkid
19 September at 17:25Manchester United are alerted: their midfield starlet Angel Gomes has yet to sign a contract extension with the club and both Barcelona and Juventus have set sights on the talented 17-year-old.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga giants want to strengthen their youth squads and Angel Gomes is seen as a perfect fit as he was named as the best youth player of Manchester United academy last season.
As we said, Gomes has still one year left in his contract with Manchester United but that is not enough for the Red Devils t feel safe for their wonderkid’s future.
A few years ago Juventus stole from under the Red Devils’ noses a certain Paul Pogba who made return to the club for € 110 million in summer 2015.
Both Juventus and Barcelona are now monitoring the situation of the attacking midfielder who may be leaving the Old Trafford for free if he fails to pen a new deal with the club.
