According to the latest rumours from France, Brazilian superstar Neymar is in no doubt who he would like to see become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain.



After another early exit from the Champions League, current boss Unai Emery’s time at the helm is coming to an end in the summer and Paris United claims that Neymar has already told patron Al-Khelaifi who he wants in charge next term.



It’s understood that he declared to the President that; “Luis Enrique is better than (Antonio) Conte, take him next season.”

This could be difficult however, with the former Barcelona tactician favourite to succeed Conte at Chelsea, despite the Italian claiming that he would like to see out his current contract at Stamford Bridge.



Conte himself is one of the front-runners for the Italian national team job having already been in charge of the squad prior to joining the West London club.