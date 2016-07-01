Neymar admits he wants Liverpool star to move to Barcelona

Brazilian star Naymar has recently extended his stay at Barcelona signing a new long-term deal and he wants one of his most popular compatriots to join him at the Nou Camp. Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is being heavily linked with a summer move to Barcelona as the Blaugrana are said to be considering the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Andres Iniesta.



According to reports in Spain Marco Verratti tops Barcelona shortlist although the former Inter starlet is also a player Barcelona executive are considering signing.

Talking to Spanish paper Sport, Neymar has admitted he wants Coutinho to move to Barcelona in the summer.



“I think Coutinho is a player that would totally fit in Barcelona”, Neymar said.



“I would be very happy to play alongside him”, the 25-year-old added.



Coutinho’s Liverpool contract runs until 2022. He has seven goals and as much assists in 27 appearances with the Premier League giants so far this season.

