Neymar admits he wants Liverpool star to move to Barcelona
24 March at 22:25Brazilian star Naymar has recently extended his stay at Barcelona signing a new long-term deal and he wants one of his most popular compatriots to join him at the Nou Camp. Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is being heavily linked with a summer move to Barcelona as the Blaugrana are said to be considering the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Andres Iniesta.
According to reports in Spain Marco Verratti tops Barcelona shortlist although the former Inter starlet is also a player Barcelona executive are considering signing.
Talking to Spanish paper Sport, Neymar has admitted he wants Coutinho to move to Barcelona in the summer.
“I think Coutinho is a player that would totally fit in Barcelona”, Neymar said.
“I would be very happy to play alongside him”, the 25-year-old added.
Coutinho’s Liverpool contract runs until 2022. He has seven goals and as much assists in 27 appearances with the Premier League giants so far this season.
